Updated Card For WWE Super ShowDown: Four Matches Set

WWE has an updated card for WWE Super ShowDown after this week’s Smackdown, with a total of four matches set for the Saudi show. You can see the updated card below for the PPV, which takes place in Riyadh on February 27th and airs live on WWE Network:

* WWE Championship Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Ricochet

* WWE Universal Championship Match: The Fiend vs. Goldberg

* SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day vs. John Morrison & The Miz

* Cage Match: King Corbin vs. Roman Reigns