wrestling / News
Updated Card For WWE Survivor Series
November 21, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has an updated lineup for Survivor Series following Monday’s episode of Raw. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs on November 26th on Peacock and WWE Network:
* Men’s WarGames Match: Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn vs. Sheamus, Roman Reigns, Butch, Ridge Holland, & Kevin Owens
* Women’s WarGames Match: Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Nikki Cross, & Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, & 1 More TBA
Team Bayley has WarGames Advantage
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi
* WWE United States Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley
* AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor
More Trending Stories
- Booker T Thinks Nick Aldis Is ‘Past His Prime,’ Says Bringing NWA Back Was An ‘Impossible’ Task
- Maryse Enjoys Cabo in a Bikini, Rhea Ripley, Trish Stratus, Maxxine Dupri Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
- More Backstage Details on Return of The Elite at AEW Full Gear, Usage of Kansas Song
- Tony Khan Gives Updates On Miro, Andrade El Idolo, Hangman Page & Adam Cole After AEW Full Gear