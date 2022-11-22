wrestling / News

Updated Card For WWE Survivor Series

November 21, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE has an updated lineup for Survivor Series following Monday’s episode of Raw. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs on November 26th on Peacock and WWE Network:

* Men’s WarGames Match: Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn vs. Sheamus, Roman Reigns, Butch, Ridge Holland, & Kevin Owens
* Women’s WarGames Match: Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Nikki Cross, & Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, & 1 More TBA
Team Bayley has WarGames Advantage
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi
* WWE United States Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley
* AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor

