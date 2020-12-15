Updated Card For WWE TLC

WWE has an updated card for TLC after Monday night’s episode of Raw. WWE has the following matches set for the PPV, which takes place on November 22nd and airs on WWE Network from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in Tampa, Florida:

* WWE Championship TLC Match: Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles

* WWE Universal Championship TLC Match: Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka and Partner TBD

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Sasha Banks vs. Carmella

* RAW Tag Team Championship Match: Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods

* “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton