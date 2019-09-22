Updated Card For WWE’s Australia Tour

– WWE has an updated card for their shows next month in Australia. According to PWInsider, the following matches are being advertised for the tour which runs from October 21st through the 23rd:

* Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan

* WWE Championship Match: Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair

* Smackdown Tag Team Championships Match: Big E and Xavier Woods vs. The Revival

* Intercontinental Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura w/Sami Zayn vs. Finn Balor

* The Kabuki Warriors vs. The Iiconics vs. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

* Aleister Black vs. Sami Zayn

* Kevin Owens vs. Daniel Bryan

* Buddy Murphy vs. Andrade w/Zelina Vega