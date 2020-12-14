Updated Card For WWN League Wars Debut

WWN presents the debut of League Wars on Sunday, and an updated lineup is available. You can see the card below for the event, which features stars of WWA4 Pro Wrestling and takes place at the WWN WrestlePlex at Gulf View Event Center in Port Richey, Florida at 6 PM ET.

The show will stream on WWNLive.com, ClubWWN, and the various apps associated with both. The lineup is below:

* WWA4 Internet Championship Triple Threat Match: Ash Taylor defends vs. Kavron Kanyon vs. AR Fox

* FIP World Tag Team Championship Match: The Skulk of Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray defends vs. WWA4 Tag Team Champions NawfSide Heroes of Jose Manuel & Shoota Gabe

* ACW Cruisefwerweight Championship Match: Bobby Flaco defends vs. Alonso Garcia

* Special Challenge Match: Alex Kane vs. Damyan Tangra

* One-of-a-Kind WWA4 Freestyle

Also appearing: Live Event Hostess Ayla Fox, Takuri, Zamir Zuriel, Jake Kujo, The Renegade Enforcer, Justin Cole White, Cody Mason, Awol, Isaac Fox, Mykael Casanova & Johnny Blaze.