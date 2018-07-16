Updated Card For Friday’s ROH: Honor For All Event

– Here is the updated card for Friday’s ROH: Honor For All. Make sure to join 411 for our live coverage on Friday at 8PM ET. The show will stream on Honor Club…

* Proving Ground Match: WOH Champion Sumie Sakai vs. Karen Q

* Bully Ray vs. Chuckie T

* Cody vs. TK O’Ryan

* Marty Scurll vs. Matt Taven

* Kenny King vs. Shane Taylor vs. Chris Sabin vs. Jonathan Gresham

* NWA Title Match: Champion Nick Aldis vs. Flip Gordon

* Non-Title Match: Champions The Briscoes vs. The Young Bucks vs. The Addiction

* ROH TV Title Match: Champion Punishment Martinez vs. Scorpio Sky

* ROH Title Match: Champion Jay Lethal vs. Silas Young