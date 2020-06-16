wrestling / News

Updated Card For GCW’s Live Return On FITE TV

June 15, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Game Changer Wrestling GCW

GCW has an updated card for their live return to FITE TV this Friday. The company is holding The Wrld on GCW, Part 2 on Friday at 5 PM ET with the following card set:

* Nick Gage vs. Nate Webb
* Mance Warner & Matthew Justice vs. Rickey Shane Page & Atticus Cogar
* Jimmy Lloyd vs. Alex Zayne
* Blake Christian vs. Myron Reed
* Effy vs. Allie Kat
* Manders vs. Chris Dickinson
* Tre Lamar vs. Lee Moriarty

