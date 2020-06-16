wrestling / News
Updated Card For GCW’s Live Return On FITE TV
June 15, 2020 | Posted by
GCW has an updated card for their live return to FITE TV this Friday. The company is holding The Wrld on GCW, Part 2 on Friday at 5 PM ET with the following card set:
* Nick Gage vs. Nate Webb
* Mance Warner & Matthew Justice vs. Rickey Shane Page & Atticus Cogar
* Jimmy Lloyd vs. Alex Zayne
* Blake Christian vs. Myron Reed
* Effy vs. Allie Kat
* Manders vs. Chris Dickinson
* Tre Lamar vs. Lee Moriarty
More Trending Stories
- Note On Finish To Nia Jax vs. Asuka At WWE Backlash Last Night
- FTR on Not Being Pushed in WWE, Tag Team Wrestling Not Being Vince McMahon’s ‘Cup of Tea’ Anymore
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Why Paul Heyman Should Be Hesitant To Manage New Wrestlers in WWE, What Heyman Should Do Next
- AJ Styles Reportedly Moved To Smackdown Due To Issues With Paul Heyman