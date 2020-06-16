Updated Card For GCW’s Live Return On FITE TV

GCW has an updated card for their live return to FITE TV this Friday. The company is holding The Wrld on GCW, Part 2 on Friday at 5 PM ET with the following card set:

* Nick Gage vs. Nate Webb

* Mance Warner & Matthew Justice vs. Rickey Shane Page & Atticus Cogar

* Jimmy Lloyd vs. Alex Zayne

* Blake Christian vs. Myron Reed

* Effy vs. Allie Kat

* Manders vs. Chris Dickinson

* Tre Lamar vs. Lee Moriarty