Updated Card For House of Glory’s Chicago Debut

House of Glory makes its debut in Chicago on Thursday, and an updated card is online. The company sent out the following card for the show, which takes place from the Logan Square Auditorium and airs live on Triller TV+:

* HOG World Championship Match: Mike Santana vs. Dijak

* HOG Crown Jewel Championship Match: Zilla Fatu vs. Mustafa Ali

* HOG Women’s Championship Match: Megan Bayne vs. Kylie Rae

* HOG Tag Team Championships Match: CBK vs. Mane Event vs. Bang & Matthews

* HOG 6 Way Championship Match: Gringo Loco vs. Arez

Also appearing: The Underground King, Amazing Red, Joe Alonzo, Commissioner Jason Solomon, Sam Leterna, More