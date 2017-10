Impact Wrestling has announced the updated card for Bound For Glory, which takes place on November 5th in Orlando, Florida. The card is as follow:

* GFW Global Championship Match: Eli Drake vs. Johnny Impact

* GFW Knockouts Championship Match: Sienna vs. Allie vs. Gail Kim vs. Taryn Terrell

* GFW Tag Team Championship 5150 Street Fight: oVe vs. LAX

* Alberto El Patron Returns