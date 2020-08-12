wrestling / News
Updated Card For Impact Emergence
August 11, 2020 | Posted by
An updated card for the two-night Impact Emergence event is available after this week’s Impact Wrestling. You can see the updated card below for the event, which runs August 18th and 25th on AXS TV and Twitch in the usual Impact Wrestling timeslot:
Night One
* Impact World Championship Match: Eddie Edwards vs. TBA
* Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: Motor City Machine Guns
* X-Division Championship Match: Chris Bey vs. TJP vs. Rohit Raju
* TNA World Heavyweight Championship Match: Moose vs. Trey Miguel
*Wrestle House Match: Kylie Rae vs. Taya Valkyrie
* The Good Brothers vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton
Night Two
* 30-Minute Ironman Knockouts Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace
More Trending Stories
- Logan Paul Challenges Influencers to Beat Him in a Wrestling Match, Wrestlers From Across Twitter Respond
- Eric Bischoff Discusses The Backstage Energy in AEW, His Backstage Observations of Tony Khan, If He’d Consider Taking Creative Role With AEW
- Booker T Says Dixie Carter Was ‘Living Out Her MILF Dream’ in TNA And Hanging Out With The Boys At The Bar
- Batista Discusses Hulk Hogan Asking If Him If He Was Making Fun of Him In His Promos, Playing An Ex-Wrestler On HBO’s Room 104