wrestling / News
Updated Card For Impact Over Drive
November 3, 2022 | Posted by
Impact has an updated lineup for this month’s Over Drive event following tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. You can check out the card below for the event, which take places in Louisville at on November 18th and airs on Impact! Plus:
* Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Frankie Kazarian
* Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: Heath & Rhino vs. The Major Players
* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Death Dollz vs. Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans
* Impact X Division Championship Tournament Finals: TBD vs. TBD
More Trending Stories
- WWE Had Reportedly Planned to Have Randy Orton Turn on Matt Riddle
- Note On Possible Reason Why Bodhi Hayward Was Cut From WWE NXT
- Dana Brooke Again Responds To Seth Rollins Criticism, Addresses If She’s Talked To Rollins Since
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Still ‘Done’ In WWE Roles Following Investigation’s End