Updated Card For Impact Over Drive

Impact has an updated lineup for this month’s Over Drive event following tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. You can check out the card below for the event, which take places in Louisville at on November 18th and airs on Impact! Plus:

* Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Frankie Kazarian

* Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: Heath & Rhino vs. The Major Players

* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Death Dollz vs. Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans

* Impact X Division Championship Tournament Finals: TBD vs. TBD