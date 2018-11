Updated Card For The MLW December Events in Miami

MLW has sent out the following revised cards for their December events in Miami, check out the cards below…

NEVER SAY Never – December 13th:

* Pentagon Jr. vs. Teddy Hart

* FALLS COUNT ANYWHERE IN MIAMI: PCO vs. LA Park (presented by Salina de la Renta)

* Rush vs. Shane “Swerve” Strickland

* NO HOLDS BARRED FIGHT: “Filthy” Lawlor vs. Simon Gotch

* Plus: Rich Swann, The debut of Dragon Lee, Dezmond Xavier, DJZ, and Andrew Everett

ZERO HOUR – December 14th:

* NO DQ WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP TITLE FIGHT: Konnan vs. Low Ki (c)

* 5-WAY WORLD MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP LADDER MATCH: MJF? vs. Kotto Brazil vs. Jason Cade vs. Andrew Everett vs. Dezmond Xavier

* Rush vs. Rich Swann

* SINGAPORE CANE MATCH: Tommy Dreamer vs. Brian Pillman Jr.