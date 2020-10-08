wrestling / News

Updated Card For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite Anniversary Edition

October 7, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite

AEW has an updated card for next week’s anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs next Wednesday on TNT:

* AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer (w/Jake Roberts)
* AEW World Tag team Championship Brush With Greatness Match: FTR (w/Tully Blanchard) vs. Best Friends
* AEW TNT Championship Match: Cody (w/Arn Anderson) vs. Orange Cassidy
* Miro and Kip Sabian (w/Penelope Ford) vs. TBD

