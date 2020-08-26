Updated Card For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

We have an updated lineup for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling following tonight’s Emergence night two. The lineup for the show, which airs on AXS TV and Twitch next Tuesday, is:

* Impact World Title Match: Eric Young vs. Eddie Edwards

* Sami Callihan vs. Rob Van Dam

* Ace Austin & Madman Fulton vs. The Rascalz

* Wrestle House: Taya Valkyrie vs. Rosemary