Updated Card For Next Week’s WWE NXT
May 11, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has an updated lineup for next week’s NXT following tonight’s show. You can see the card below for the show, which airs Tuesday on USA Network:
* WWE North American Championship Steel Cage Match: Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed
* Zoey Stark vs. Toni Storm
.@ZoeyStarkWWE seems more than ready for #ToniStorm. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Ggtm0Jdbq1
— WWE (@WWE) May 12, 2021
.@JohnnyGargano's bad news just got even worse.
The #NXTNATitle will be on the line in a #SteelCage MATCH, LIVE NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT on @USA_Network! @bronsonreedwwe pic.twitter.com/i4pIk3CUZa
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 12, 2021