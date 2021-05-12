wrestling / News

Updated Card For Next Week’s WWE NXT

May 11, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT 5-18-21

WWE has an updated lineup for next week’s NXT following tonight’s show. You can see the card below for the show, which airs Tuesday on USA Network:

* WWE North American Championship Steel Cage Match: Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed
* Zoey Stark vs. Toni Storm

