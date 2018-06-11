Here is the updated card for next week’s WWE UK Championship Tournament event on June 18th. The shows will air on the WW Network on June 25th and 26th…

* British Strong Style (Pete Dunne & Trent Seven & Tyler Bate) vs. The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole & Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong)

* NXT Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Isla Dawn vs. Jinny vs. Killer Kelly vs. Toni Storm

* UK Championship Tournament Match: Zack Gibson vs. Jack Gallagher.

* UK Championship Tournament Match: Flash Morgan Webster vs. Jordan Devlin

* UK Championship Tournament Match: Tucker vs. Dave Mastiff

* UK Championship Tournament Match: Travis Banks vs. Ashton Smith

* The Semifinals & finals also take place on the 18th. The winner faces WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne the next day.