Updated Card For Next Week’s WWE UK Championship Tournament Event
Here is the updated card for next week’s WWE UK Championship Tournament event on June 18th. The shows will air on the WW Network on June 25th and 26th…
* British Strong Style (Pete Dunne & Trent Seven & Tyler Bate) vs. The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole & Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong)
* NXT Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Isla Dawn vs. Jinny vs. Killer Kelly vs. Toni Storm
* UK Championship Tournament Match: Zack Gibson vs. Jack Gallagher.
* UK Championship Tournament Match: Flash Morgan Webster vs. Jordan Devlin
* UK Championship Tournament Match: Tucker vs. Dave Mastiff
* UK Championship Tournament Match: Travis Banks vs. Ashton Smith
* The Semifinals & finals also take place on the 18th. The winner faces WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne the next day.