wrestling / News
Updated Card For Next Weekend’s NJPW Resurgence
NJPW has an updated lineup for their Resurgence event next weekend. The company announced the following full card for the May 11th show, which takes place in Ontario, California and will air on NJPW World:
* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Shota Umino
* NJPW Strong Openweight Championship No Rope Last Man Standing Match: Eddie Kingston vs. Gabe Kidd
* NEVER Openweight Championship Match: Shingo Takagi vs. Yuya Uemura
* NJPW World TV Championship Match: Jeff Cobb vs. Lance Archer
* NJPW Strong Women’s Championship Match: Stephanie Vaquer vs. Alex Windsor
* STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship Match: TMDK vs. Guerrillas of Destiny
* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
* Yota Tsuji & Tetsuya Naito vs. KENTA & David Finlay
* Fred Rosser & Tom Lawlor vs. Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson
* The DKC, Rocky Romero & Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jack Perry, Ren Narita & EVIL
* Mustafa Ali vs. Lio Rush
* Matt Vandagriff vs. Adrian Quest
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Announces Attendance For WWE Backlash France, Comments On Future International Events
- Cody Rhodes on His Conversation With Dustin After Wrestlemania 40, Thinks Dustin Should Be In WWE Hall of Fame
- Backstage Notes on This Week’s WWE NXT Talent Releases, When WWE Decided to Cut Drew Gulak
- Eric Bischoff Thinks Tony Schiavone Deserves WWE Hall Of Fame Induction