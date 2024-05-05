Updated Card For Next Weekend’s NJPW Resurgence

NJPW has an updated lineup for their Resurgence event next weekend. The company announced the following full card for the May 11th show, which takes place in Ontario, California and will air on NJPW World:

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Shota Umino

* NJPW Strong Openweight Championship No Rope Last Man Standing Match: Eddie Kingston vs. Gabe Kidd

* NEVER Openweight Championship Match: Shingo Takagi vs. Yuya Uemura

* NJPW World TV Championship Match: Jeff Cobb vs. Lance Archer

* NJPW Strong Women’s Championship Match: Stephanie Vaquer vs. Alex Windsor

* STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship Match: TMDK vs. Guerrillas of Destiny

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Yota Tsuji & Tetsuya Naito vs. KENTA & David Finlay

* Fred Rosser & Tom Lawlor vs. Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson

* The DKC, Rocky Romero & Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jack Perry, Ren Narita & EVIL

* Mustafa Ali vs. Lio Rush

* Matt Vandagriff vs. Adrian Quest