Updated Card For This Week’s NJPW Strong Features ACH, TJP
August 10, 2020 | Posted by
The full card for this week’s episode of NJPW Strong has been revealed featuring ACH, TJP, and more. You can see the updated card below for the show, which airs Friday on New Japan World:
* New Japan Cup USA Semifinals: Jeff Cobb vs. KENTA
* New Japan Cup USA Semifinals: David Finlay vs. Tama Tonga
* ACH, TJP & Alex Zayne vs. PJ Black, Misterioso & Blake Christian
* Clark Connors & Jordan Clearwater vs. Logan Riegel & Barrett Brown
Full card revealed for NJPW STRONG week two!
ACH is back! PJ Black, Blake Christian, Jordan Clearwater all make their debuts!
Full preview: https://t.co/FSI34XQLJA#NJoA #njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/MJpFbZ89dF
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) August 11, 2020
