– New Japan Pro Wrestling has an updated card for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 13. The show takes place on January 4th at the Tokyo Dome. The updated lineup is as follows:

* IWGP Heavyweight Championship Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kenny Omega

* IWGP Intercontinental Championship Match: Chris Jericho vs. Tetsuya Naito

* IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship Match: Taiji Ishimori vs. KUSHIDA

* IWGP Jr. United States Championship Match: Juice Robinson vs. Cody

* NEVER Openweight Championship Match: Will Ospreay vs. Kota Ibushi

* Revolution Pro British Heavyweight Championship Match: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks vs. Evil and Sanada vs. The Guerrillas of Destiny

* IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Match: Roppongi 3K vs. BUSHI and Shingo Takagi vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White

* NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Championship Gauntlet Pre-Show Match: Rysuke Taguchi, Toru Yano, & Togi Makabe vs. David Finley, Jeff Cobb, & Michael Elgin vs. Best Friends & Hirooki Goto vs. Killer Elite Squad & Minoru Suzuki vs. Marty Scurll, Adam Page, & Yujiro Takahashi