Updated Card For Next Week’s NXT

October 1, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
WWE NXT New Logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE has an updated lineup for next week’s NXT announced during tonight’s NXT No Mercy show. You can see the lineup below for the episode, which takes place on October 3rd:

* NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament starts

* Butch & Tyler Bate vs. Gallus (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang)

* Blair Davenport vs. Gigi Dolin

