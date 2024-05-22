WWE has an updated card for NXT Battleground following this week’s episode of NXT. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on June 9th from Las Vegas and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez vs. TBA

* NXT Women’s North American Championship Match: Sol Ruca vs. Lash Legend vs. Jaida Parker vs. Fallon Henley vs. 2 TBD

* NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi vs. Wes Lee vs. Joe Coffey

* NXT Underground Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Lola Vice