WWE has an updated card for next week’s NXT Great American Bash following this week’s show. You can see the updated lineup below for special themed episode, which will air on July 5th live on USA Network:

* NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Cameron Grimes

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolan vs. Cora Jade & Roxanne Perez

* NXT North Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Grayson Waller

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The Creed Brothers vs. Roderick Strong & Damon Kemp

* Trick Williams vs. Wes Lee

* Wendy Choo vs. Tiffany Stratton