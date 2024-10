WWE has the first matches set for NXT Halloween Havoc. You can see the lineup below for the event, which airs live October 27th on Peacock and WWE Network:

* NXT Championship Devil’s Playground Match: Trick Williams vs. Ethan Page

* NXT North American Championship Tables, Ladders & Scares Match: Tony D’Angelo vs. Oba Femi

* Giulia & Stephanie Vaquer vs. Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade