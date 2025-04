WWE has announced the first matches for NXT Stand & Deliver. The following matches are set for the show, which takes place on April 19th and airs live on Peacock in the US and Netflix internationally:

* NXT Championship Match: Oba Femi vs. Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans

* NXT Women’s North American Championship Ladder Match: ZARIA vs. Kelani Jordan vs. 4 TBD

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Stephanie Vaquer vs. TBA