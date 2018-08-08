– WWE has an updated card for NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV following this week’s episode. The show takes place on August 18th in New York City.

While an NXT Championship match between Johnny Gargano, Aleister Black, and Tommaso Ciampa has been announced as you can see, that match is expected to change following WWE’s angle that saw Black get attacked in the parking lot after tonight’s episode. WWE still has the match listed on the card as of this wreiting.

The updated card is:

* NXT Championship Triple Threat Match: Johnny Gargano vs. Aleister Black vs. Tommaso Ciampa

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Tyler Bate and Trent Seven vs. Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly

* NXT North American Championship Match: Ricochet vs. Adam Cole

* EC3 vs. The Velveteen Dream