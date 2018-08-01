– WWE has an updated card for NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV following Wednesday night’s episode. The show takes place on August 18th and airs on WWE Network. The confirmed matches are as follows:

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler

* Tag Team Championship Match: Tyler Bate and Trent Seven vs. Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly

* NXT North American Championship Match: Ricochet vs. Adam Cole

* EC3 vs. The Velveteen Dream