Updated Card For NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV
August 1, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE has an updated card for NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV following Wednesday night’s episode. The show takes place on August 18th and airs on WWE Network. The confirmed matches are as follows:
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler
* Tag Team Championship Match: Tyler Bate and Trent Seven vs. Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly
* NXT North American Championship Match: Ricochet vs. Adam Cole
* EC3 vs. The Velveteen Dream