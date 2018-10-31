Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Updated Card For NXT Takeover: WarGames

October 31, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Takeover: WarGames

– WWE has an updated card for NXT Takeover: WarGames following this week’s episode of NXT. The show takes place on November 17th in Los Angeles. The card for the show is as follows:

NXT Championship Match: The Velveteen Dream vs. Tommaso Ciampa
* WarGames Match: The War Raiders, Pete Dunne and Ricochet vs. The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly)
* Johnny Gargano vs. Aleister Black

