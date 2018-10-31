– WWE has an updated card for NXT Takeover: WarGames following this week’s episode of NXT. The show takes place on November 17th in Los Angeles. The card for the show is as follows:

NXT Championship Match: The Velveteen Dream vs. Tommaso Ciampa

* WarGames Match: The War Raiders, Pete Dunne and Ricochet vs. The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly)

* Johnny Gargano vs. Aleister Black