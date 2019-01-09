Updated Card For NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool

– WWE has an updated card for this weekend’s NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool following this week’s episodes of NXT UK. The show takes place on Saturday and airs on WWE Network. The updated card is:

* WWE UK Championship Match: Joe Coffey vs. Pete Dunne

* NXT UK Women’s Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Rhea Ripley

* NXT UK Tag Team Championship Tournament Finals: Trent Seven and Tyler Bate vs. James Drake and Zack Gibson

* No DQ Match: Eddie Dennis vs. Dave Mastiff

* Travis Banks vs. Jordan Devlin