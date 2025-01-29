Updated Card For NXT Vengeance Day

The first matches are official for NXT Vengeance Day next month. WWE has announced the following matches for the NXT PPV, which takes place on February 15th from Washington, DC and airs live on Peacock in the US and Netflix internationally:

* NXT Championship Match: Oba Femi vs. Austin Theory vs. Grayson Waller

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Giulia vs. Bayley vs. Roxanne Perez

* NXT Women’s North American Championship Match: Fallon Henley vs. Stephanie Vaquer