Updated Card For Post ROH Final Battle TV Tapings

The following matches have been confirmed for the post ROH Final Battle TV tapings at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA…

* ROH TV Champion Jeff Cobb vs. Luchasaurus in a Proving Ground Match

* CMLL star Rush vs. TK O’Ryan

* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Tracy Williams

* PJ Black vs. Juice Robinson

* The Young Bucks, Cody and Adam Page in what may be their final appearance in ROH

* Thunder Rosa and Holidead, Best Friends, Britt Baker and more scheduled to appear