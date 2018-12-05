wrestling / News
Updated Card For Post ROH Final Battle TV Tapings
December 5, 2018 | Posted by
The following matches have been confirmed for the post ROH Final Battle TV tapings at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA…
* ROH TV Champion Jeff Cobb vs. Luchasaurus in a Proving Ground Match
* CMLL star Rush vs. TK O’Ryan
* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Tracy Williams
* PJ Black vs. Juice Robinson
* The Young Bucks, Cody and Adam Page in what may be their final appearance in ROH
* Thunder Rosa and Holidead, Best Friends, Britt Baker and more scheduled to appear