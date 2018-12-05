Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Updated Card For Post ROH Final Battle TV Tapings

December 5, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Zack Saber Jr Tracy Williams ROH FInal Battle Fallout

The following matches have been confirmed for the post ROH Final Battle TV tapings at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA…

* ROH TV Champion Jeff Cobb vs. Luchasaurus in a Proving Ground Match
* CMLL star Rush vs. TK O’Ryan
* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Tracy Williams
* PJ Black vs. Juice Robinson
* The Young Bucks, Cody and Adam Page in what may be their final appearance in ROH
* Thunder Rosa and Holidead, Best Friends, Britt Baker and more scheduled to appear

