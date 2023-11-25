wrestling / News

Updated Card For Pro Wrestling NOAH The New Year 2024

November 24, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Pro Wrestling NOAH The New Year 2024 Image Credit: Pro Wrestling NOAH

Pro Wrestling NOAH has announced an updated card for The New Year 2024. The company announced the following lineup for the show, which takes place on January 2nd:

* GHC Heavyweight Championship Match: Kenoh vs. Manabu Soya
* Wrestling Symphony: Zack Sabre Jr. & Yoshinari Ogawa vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi & HAYATA
* GHC Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Daga vs. Eita
* GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Match: Dragon Bane & Alpha Wolf vs. Tadasuke & YO-HEY vs. Ninja Mack & Alejandro

