wrestling / News
Updated Card For Pro Wrestling NOAH The New Year 2024
November 24, 2023 | Posted by
Pro Wrestling NOAH has announced an updated card for The New Year 2024. The company announced the following lineup for the show, which takes place on January 2nd:
* GHC Heavyweight Championship Match: Kenoh vs. Manabu Soya
* Wrestling Symphony: Zack Sabre Jr. & Yoshinari Ogawa vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi & HAYATA
* GHC Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Daga vs. Eita
* GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Match: Dragon Bane & Alpha Wolf vs. Tadasuke & YO-HEY vs. Ninja Mack & Alejandro