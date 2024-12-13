Updated Card For ROH Final Battle

ROH has an updated card for Final Battle after this week’s ROH TV. You can check out the card below for the event, which takes place next Friday and airs on HonorClub:

* ROH World Championship Match: Chris Jericho vs. Matt Cardona

* ROH Women’s TV Championship Match: Red Velvet vs. Leyla Hirsch

* ROH Women’s World Championship Match: Athena vs. Billie Starkz

* ROH World Tag Team Championship Texas Bull Rope Match: The Sons Of Texas vs. The Righteous

* QT Marshall vs. Jay Lethal