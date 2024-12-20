wrestling / News
Updated Card For ROH Final Battle 2024
ROH has an updated card for Final Battle 2024 following this week’s ROH TV. You can see the full results below for the show, which airs tomorrow night on HonorClub:
Main Card
* ROH Women’s World Championship Match: Athena vs. Billie Starkz
* ROH World Championship Match: Chris Jericho vs. Matt Cardona
* ROH Women’s TV Championship Match: Red Velvet vs. Leyla Hirsch
* ROH World Tag Team Championships Texas Bull Rope Match: Sammy Guevara & Dustin Rhodes vs. The Righteous
* ROH TV Championship Survival of the Fittest Match: Brian Cage vs. AR Fox vs. Willie Mack vs. Komander vs. Blake Christian vs. Mark Davis
* ROH Pure Championship Open Challenge: Lee Moriarty vs. TBD
* QT Marshall vs. Jay Lethal
* Atlantis Jr. vs. Mansoor
* Katsuyori Shibata vs. “The Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington
Zero Hour
* The Infantry vs. Undisputed Kingdom
* Alex Reynolds & John Silver vs. Grizzled Young Veterans
* Lee Johnson & EJ Nduka vs. Gates of Agony
* Harley Cameron vs. Hanako
