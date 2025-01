Ring of Honor presents their 100th episode of ROH on HonorClub tomorrow and an updated lineup is online. You can see the card below for the show, which airs Thursday night:

* ROH Television Championship Match: Komander vs. QT Marshall

* Katsuyori Shibata vs. Shane Taylor

* Lady Frost vs. Taya Valkyrie

* The Outrunners vs. TBA

* The Beast Mortos vs. TBA

* Leila Grey vs. TBA

* Gates of Agony vs. TBA