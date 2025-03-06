Updated Card For This Week’s ROH On HonorClub

ROH has an updated card for this week’s episode of ROH on HonorClub. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Thursday night on WatchROH:

* ROH Women’s Championship Match: Athena vs. Catalina

* Los Divinos Laguneros (Blue Panther, Blue Panther Jr. & Dark Panther) vs. Euforia, Valiente, & Gran Guerrero

* Che Cabrera & Bad Dude Tito vs. Gates of Agony

* Gravity & Bandido vs. The Infantry

* Billie Starkz vs. TBA

* Thunder Rosa vs. TBA

* The Sons of Texas vs. TBA

* Beast Mortos vs. TBA

* Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh vs. TBA