wrestling / News
Updated Card For This Week’s ROH On HonorClub
March 5, 2025 | Posted by
ROH has an updated card for this week’s episode of ROH on HonorClub. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Thursday night on WatchROH:
* ROH Women’s Championship Match: Athena vs. Catalina
* Los Divinos Laguneros (Blue Panther, Blue Panther Jr. & Dark Panther) vs. Euforia, Valiente, & Gran Guerrero
* Che Cabrera & Bad Dude Tito vs. Gates of Agony
* Gravity & Bandido vs. The Infantry
* Billie Starkz vs. TBA
* Thunder Rosa vs. TBA
* The Sons of Texas vs. TBA
* Beast Mortos vs. TBA
* Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh vs. TBA
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Explains Why Ernest Miller Didn’t Become a Bigger Star in WCW
- Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe Take Sides Following John Cena’s Heel Turn at WWE Elimination Chamber
- AEW Reportedly Considering Unifying Two of Their Singles Titles (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Ric Flair Is Ready to Fight Through Security to Keep John Cena From Winning the Title From Cody Rhodes