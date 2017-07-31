Updated Card For Saturday’s CZW Once In A Lifetime Event With Atsushi Onita

– Here is the updated card for Saturday’s CZW Once In A Lifetime event. The show will stream live on The Highspots Network…

* Atsushi Onita vs. Matt Tremont

* CZW champion Shane Strickland vs. MASADA

* Lio Rush’s final CZW appearance vs. Joey Janella

* Aerial Assault match with competitors to be announced

* CZW Wired champion MJF to defend his championship

* Japanese stars RAIJIN-Yaguchi and Hideki Hosaka appearing