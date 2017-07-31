 

Updated Card For Saturday’s CZW Once In A Lifetime Event With Atsushi Onita

July 31, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
CZW

– Here is the updated card for Saturday’s CZW Once In A Lifetime event. The show will stream live on The Highspots Network

* Atsushi Onita vs. Matt Tremont
* CZW champion Shane Strickland vs. MASADA
* Lio Rush’s final CZW appearance vs. Joey Janella
* Aerial Assault match with competitors to be announced
* CZW Wired champion MJF to defend his championship
* Japanese stars RAIJIN-Yaguchi and Hideki Hosaka appearing

