Updated Card For Saturday’s CZW Once In A Lifetime Event With Atsushi Onita
July 31, 2017
– Here is the updated card for Saturday’s CZW Once In A Lifetime event. The show will stream live on The Highspots Network…
* Atsushi Onita vs. Matt Tremont
* CZW champion Shane Strickland vs. MASADA
* Lio Rush’s final CZW appearance vs. Joey Janella
* Aerial Assault match with competitors to be announced
* CZW Wired champion MJF to defend his championship
* Japanese stars RAIJIN-Yaguchi and Hideki Hosaka appearing