Updated Card For Sunday’s Impact Slammiversary PPV
July 16, 2018 | Posted by
Here is the updated card for Sunday’s Impact Slammiversary PPV. Make sure to join 411 Sunday night at 8PM ET for our live coverage of the show…
* Allie vs. Tessa Blanchard
* Rich Swann vs. Fenix vs. Johnny Impact vs. Taiji Ishimori
* 5150 NON-TITLE Street Fight: Santana & Ortiz w/Konnan vs. Homicide & Hernandez w/King
* House of Hardcore Match: Eddie Edwards vs. Tommy Dreamer
* Luchas de Apuestas (Hair vs. Mask) Match: Sami Callihan vs. Pentagon Jr.
* Knockouts Title Match: Champion Su Yung vs. Madison Rayne
* X-Division Title Match: Champion Matt Sydal vs. Cage
* World Title Match: Champion Austin Aries vs. Moose
#SlammXVI shoot. #ColdOpen @IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/PKPjyJqc8D
— Kevin Sullivan (@KevinSullyTV) July 16, 2018