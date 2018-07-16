Quantcast

 

Updated Card For Sunday’s Impact Slammiversary PPV

July 16, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Impact Slammiversary

Here is the updated card for Sunday’s Impact Slammiversary PPV. Make sure to join 411 Sunday night at 8PM ET for our live coverage of the show…

* Allie vs. Tessa Blanchard
* Rich Swann vs. Fenix vs. Johnny Impact vs. Taiji Ishimori
* 5150 NON-TITLE Street Fight: Santana & Ortiz w/Konnan vs. Homicide & Hernandez w/King
* House of Hardcore Match: Eddie Edwards vs. Tommy Dreamer
* Luchas de Apuestas (Hair vs. Mask) Match: Sami Callihan vs. Pentagon Jr.
* Knockouts Title Match: Champion Su Yung vs. Madison Rayne
* X-Division Title Match: Champion Matt Sydal vs. Cage
* World Title Match: Champion Austin Aries vs. Moose


