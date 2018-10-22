Here is the updated card for Sunday’s WWE Evolution PPV. Make sure to join 411 for our live coverage on Sunday night…

* Battle Royal For a Title Shot: Torrie Wilson, Asuka, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Lana, Carmella, Naomi, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Ember Moon, Nia Jax, Dana Brooke, Alicia Fox, Tamina, Beth Phoenix, Michelle McCool, Ivory, Molly Holly, Madusa, Maria, & Kelly Kelly officially competing.

* Trish Stratus & Lita vs. Alexa Bliss & Mickie James

* 2018 Mae Young Classic Finals

* NXT Women’s Title Match: Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler

* Last Woman Standing Title Smackdown Title Match: Champion Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte

* Raw Title Match: Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Nikki Bella