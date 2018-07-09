Updated Card For Sunday’s WWE Extreme Rules PPV

– WWE has updated the card for Extreme Rules following Monday’s Raw. The PPV takes place on July 15th from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The card is as follows:

* WWE Championship Match: AJ Styles vs. Rusev

* Raw Women’s Championship Extreme Rules Match: Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax

* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt vs. The B Team

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Bludgeon Brothers vs. Team Hell No

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Carmella vs. Asuka

* WWE United States Championship Match: Jeff Hardy vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* WWE Intercontinental Championship 30-Man Iron Match Match: Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins

* Steel Cage Match: Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens

* Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley

* Finn Balor vs. Constable Corbin