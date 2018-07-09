wrestling / News
Updated Card For Sunday’s WWE Extreme Rules PPV
Here is the updated card for Extreme Rules. The show takes place on July 15th from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; 411 will have live coverage on Sunday night…
* WWE Championship Match: Champion AJ Styles vs. Rusev
* Raw Women’s Championship Extreme Rules Match: Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax
* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Champions Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt vs. The B Team
* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: Champions The Bludgeon Brothers vs. Team Hell No
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Champion Carmella vs. Asuka
* WWE United States Championship Match: Champion Jeff Hardy vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Iron Match Match: Champion Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins
* Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley
* Finn Balor vs. Constable Corbin