Updated Card For Sunday’s WWE Extreme Rules PPV

Here is the updated card for Extreme Rules. The show takes place on July 15th from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; 411 will have live coverage on Sunday night…

* WWE Championship Match: Champion AJ Styles vs. Rusev

* Raw Women’s Championship Extreme Rules Match: Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax

* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Champions Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt vs. The B Team

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: Champions The Bludgeon Brothers vs. Team Hell No

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Champion Carmella vs. Asuka

* WWE United States Championship Match: Champion Jeff Hardy vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Iron Match Match: Champion Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins

* Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley

* Finn Balor vs. Constable Corbin