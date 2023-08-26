Updated Card For This Week’s AEW Collision

AEW has an updated card for Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision following Friday’s Rampage. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs on TNT Saturday before AEW All In on Sunday:

* CM Punk, Darby Allin, Sting & TBA vs. Jay White, Swerve Strickland, Luchasaurus & Brian Cage

Samoa Joe will be on commentary.

* Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, & Penta El Zero Miedo vs. The Butcher, The Blade, & Kip Sabian

* Keith Lee vs. TBA

* John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. Darius Martin & Action Andretti

* Willow Nightingale vs. Robyn Renegade

* Big Bill vs. TBA

* Jack Perry retires the FTW Championship