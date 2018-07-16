Updated Card For Thursday’s MLW Battle Riot Event

Here is the card for Thursday’s MLW Battle Riot event, The show will be taped and air as a two-hour special on BeIN Sports on July 27th…

* Kotto Brazil vs. Myron Reed

* Shane Strickland vs. Sami Callihan

* The Hart Foundation (Teddy Hart and Davey Boy Smith Jr. with Brian Pillman II) vs. Rich Swann & ACH

* PCO vs. Homicide

* Jimmy Havoc vs. Brody King

* To Crown The First MLW Middleweight Champion: Joey Ryan vs. MJF

* MLW Tag Team Title Match: Champions Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix vs. Drago & Aerostar

* MLW Title Match: Champion Low Ki vs. John Morrison

* The 40-Man Battle Riot: Eliminations are pin, submission, or over the top. The winner gets a MITB style cash in. Tom Lawlor, John Hennigan, Kevin Sullivan, Jimmy Havoc, ACH, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Teddy Hart, Rich Swann, Pentagon Jr., Jimmy Yuta, Low Ki, Brody King, Jake Hager, Swoggle, Lance Anoa’i, “PCO” Pierre Carl Ouellet, Konnan, Joey Ryan, Sami Callihan, Jason Cade, MJF, Rey Fenix, Head Shrinker: Samu, Kotto Brazil, Aerostar, Drago, MJF, Leo Brien, Michael Patrick, Rey Fenix, Vandal Ortagun, Simon Gotch, and more to be announced.