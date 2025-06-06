Updated Card For TNA Against All Odds

TNA has an updated lineup for Friday’s Against All Odds following Thursday’s episode of WWE NXT. You can see the card below for the show, which airs on June 6th live on TNA+:

* TNA World Championship Match: Trick Williams vs. Elijah

* TNA Knockouts Championship Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Lei Ying Lee

* TNA International Championship Match: Steve Maclin vs. Mance Warner

* TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: The Nemeths vs. The Rascalz

* Winner Becomes TNA Director of Authority: Santino Marella vs. Robert Stone

* Joe Hendry vs. Frankie Kazarian

* The System vs. Leon Slater, The Hardys & One More TBA

* Mustafa Ali vs. Jason Hotch

* First Class Penthouse with Mike Santana

* The Elegance Brand vs. Xia Brookside, Myla Grace & Harley Hudson (Countdown Match)