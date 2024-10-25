Updated Card For TNA Bound For Glory

TNA has an updated lineup for Bound For Glory following this week’s episode of Impact. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on October 26th from Detroit, Michigan and airs on PPV & TNA+:

Main Card

* TNA World Heavyweight Championship Match: Nic Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry

Guest Referee: Frankie Kazarian

* TNA Tag Team Championship Full Metal Mayhem Match: The System vs. The Hardys vs. ABC

* TNA Digital Media Championship & International Heavyweight Championship Monsters Ball Match: PCO vs. Matt Cardona

* TNA Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich

* TNA X-Division Championship Match: Mike Bailey vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo

* TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Spitfire vs. Wendy Choo & Rosemary

* Mike Santana vs. Moose

* Josh Alexander vs. Steve Maclin

Countdown Show

* Call Your Shot Gauntlet: Frankie Kazarian vs. AJ Francis vs. Sami Callihan vs. Laredo Kid vs. Jake Something vs. Jason Hotch vs. More TBD

AJ Francis will enter last, Frankie Kazarian will enter first.

* Rhino and Bob Ryder to be inducted into TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame

* Brinley Reece & Xia Brookside vs. Ash & Heather By Elegance