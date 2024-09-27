wrestling / News
Updated Card For TNA Bound For Glory
September 26, 2024 | Posted by
TNA has an updated card for Bound For Glory following this week’s episode of Impact. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on October 26th from Detroit, Michigan and airs on PPV & TNA+:
* TNA World Heavyweight Championship Match: Nic Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry
* TNA Digital Media Championship & International Heavyweight Championship Monsters Ball Match: PCO vs. Matt Cardona
