Updated Card For TNA Emergence

TNA has an updated lineup for Emergence after this week’s Impact. You can see the updated card below for the show, which airs live on August 15th on TNA+:

* TNA World Championship Match: Trick Williams vs. Moose

* TNA X Division Championship Match: Leon Slater vs. Cedric Alexander

* TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: The Hardys vs. The Rascalz

* TNA International Championship No DQ & No Countouts Match: Steve Maclin vs. Jake Something

* TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship Match: The Elegance Brand vs. Fallon Henley & Jazmyn Nyx vs. The IInspiration vs. Léi Yǐng Lee & Xia Brookside

* Mike Santana vs. Sami Callihan

* Ryan Nemeth vs. The Hometown Man