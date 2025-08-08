wrestling / News

Updated Card For TNA Emergence

August 7, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA Emergence 2025 WT Image Credit: TNA

TNA has an updated lineup for Emergence after this week’s Impact. You can see the updated card below for the show, which airs live on August 15th on TNA+:

* TNA World Championship Match: Trick Williams vs. Moose
* TNA X Division Championship Match: Leon Slater vs. Cedric Alexander
* TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: The Hardys vs. The Rascalz
* TNA International Championship No DQ & No Countouts Match: Steve Maclin vs. Jake Something
* TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship Match: The Elegance Brand vs. Fallon Henley & Jazmyn Nyx vs. The IInspiration vs. Léi Yǐng Lee & Xia Brookside
* Mike Santana vs. Sami Callihan
* Ryan Nemeth vs. The Hometown Man

More Trending Stories

article topics :

TNA Emergence, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading