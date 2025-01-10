Updated Card For TNA Genesis

TNA has an updated card for Genesis following this week’s episode of Impact. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on January 19th from Garland, Texas and airs live on PPV and TNA+:

* TNA World Heavyweight Championship Match: Nic Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry

* TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: The Hardys vs. The Rascalz

* TNA Knockouts Championship Clockwork Orange Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Rosemary

* TNA X-Division Championship Match: Moose vs. Ace Austin

* TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship Match: Spitfire vs. Ash By Elegance & Heather By Elegance

* Tessa Blanchard vs. Jordynne Grace

* Josh Alexander vs. Mike Santana