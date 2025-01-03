wrestling / News
Updated Card For TNA Genesis
January 2, 2025 | Posted by
TNA has an updated card for this month’s Genesis PPV following this week’s Impact. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on January 19th and airs on PPV:
* TNA World Heavyweight Championship Match: Nic Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry
* TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: The Hardys vs. The Rascalz
* TNA X-Division Championship Match: Moose vs. Ace Austin
