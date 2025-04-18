Updated Card For TNA Rebellion

TNA has an updated card for Rebellion following tonight’s Impact and Unbreakable. You can see the card below for for the April 27th PPV, which airs live on PPV and TNA+.

* TNA World Championship Match: Joe Hendry vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Ethan Page

* TNA Knockouts Championship Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Tessa Blanchard

* TNA X-Division Championship Ultimate X Match: Moose vs. Matt Cardona vs. Leon Slater vs. KC Navarro vs. El Hijo del Vikingo vs. TBA

* TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: The Hardys vs. Nic & Ryan Nemeth

* TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Ash & Heather by Elegance vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson vs. Spitfire vs. Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley

* TNA International Championship Match: Steve Maclin vs. Eric YOUng

* Open Challenge: Elijah vs. TBA

* Falls Count Anywhere Match: Mike Santana vs. Mustafa Ali