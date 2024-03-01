wrestling / News
Updated Card For TNA Sacrifice 2024
TNA has an updated lineup for Sacrifice following this week’s episode of Impact. You can see the card below for the show, which airs from Windsor, Ontario live on TNA+:
* TNA World Heavyweight Championship: Moose vs. Eric Young
* TNA Knockouts Championship: Jordynne Grace vs. Xia Brookside vs. Tasha Steelz
* Alex Hammerstone vs. Josh Alexander
* Nic Nemeth vs. Steve Maclin
* Mustafa Ali & Good Hands vs. Chris Sabin, KUSHIDA, & Kevin Knight
